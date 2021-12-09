LONDON (AP) — The NFL has named former soccer executive Alexander Steinforth to head its operations in Germany as it prepares to hold a regular-season game there as early as next year.
Steinforth will start work early next year after moving from the commercial arm of Germany's governing body for Olympic sports, the NFL said Thursday. Before that, he worked at English Premier League giant Manchester United and German soccer club Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Interest in the NFL has grown steadily in Germany, prompting the league to announce plans for a game there, building on the success of its annual London games.
The stadium used by Steinforth's old soccer club, Fortuna, is one possible candidate. The other potential host cities on the shortlist are Munich and Frankfurt.
Brett Gosper, NFL Head of Europe and UK, said in October that the decisions on a German city and date for a game are expected to be announced at the Super Bowl in February. NFL owners must approve the choice of city.
