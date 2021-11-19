CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 18 points and six assists and Brandon Johnson posted 16 points and nine rebounds as East Carolina beat Old Dominion 73-60 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday night.
Brandon Suggs had 10 points for East Carolina (4-1).
Kalu Ezikpe had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (2-3). Charles Smith IV added 12 points. Mekhi Long had three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.