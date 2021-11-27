GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton hit a jump shot with a second remaining to lead East Carolina to a 70-68 win over Coppin State on Saturday.
Brandon Suggs had a career-high 25 points to lead the Pirates (5-2). Newton finished with 16 points, RJ Felton added 10 points and Brandon Johnson grabbed 19 rebounds.
Nendah Tarke scored a season-high 20 points for the Eagles (1-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tyree Corbett added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Jesse Zarzuela had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.