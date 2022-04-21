President Joe Biden is making a two-day visit to Portland and Seattle, during which he is expected to highlight his administration’s infrastructure spending and efforts to fight climate change and lower prescription-drug costs.
Biden’s Pacific Northwest visit will begin in Portland Thursday, where he’s scheduled to tout benefits from the $1 trillion infrastructure measure signed into law late last year. The bill will allocate $1.2 billion in Oregon and $8.6 billion for Washington state.
Biden’s Earth Day appearance in Seattle on Friday — his first since becoming president — will come at an important time for his climate agenda as his administration makes a renewed push to try to gain Senate approval of a $550 billion package to cut carbon emissions.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the presidential visit.
