ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Paul Newman had 12 points and 16 rebounds to lift Albany to a 57-47 win over UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.
Matt Cerruti had 12 points for Albany (5-10, 1-2 America East Conference). Jamel Horton added 10 points. Chuck Champion had six rebounds.
De'Vondre Perry, the Great Danes' leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, had 1 point (0 of 10).
UMass Lowell scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Everette Hammond had 13 points and seven rebounds for the River Hawks (9-7, 1-3). Max Brooks added 9 points and a school record 10 blocks. Kalil Thomas had three blocks.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
