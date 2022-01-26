LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Reserve Paul Newman had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Matt Cerruti had 16 points and Albany beat UMass Lowell 64-62 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Jamel Horton added 13 points and six assists. Jarvis Doles had 11 points for Albany (8-11, 4-3 America East Conference).
Allin Blunt scored 21 points, John Hall grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots and Quinton Mincey grabbed 10 rebounds for the River Hawks (10-9, 2-5).
Albany also beat UMass Lowell 57-47 on Jan. 12.
