New York Liberty (1-4, 1-3 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (1-6, 1-3 Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four straight games.
Minnesota finished 13-3 at home last season while going 22-10 overall. The Lynx averaged 82.7 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.
New York finished 5-11 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Liberty averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.
Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
