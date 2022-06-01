NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 23 points, Rebecca Allen added 17 and the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
New York was outscored 33-17 in the second quarter, but used two big runs in the second half to take control. New York went on a 13-0 run in the third to take a 53-52 lead on Natasha Howard’s three-point play. The Liberty also went on a 12-0 run, capped by Allen’s 3-pointer, in the fourth to make it 77-68.
Indiana missed its first 14 shots of the fourth and went 1 for 16 in the final 10 minutes. The Fever played at home on Tuesday night.
Howard and Stefanie Dolson each scored 16 points for New York (2-7). Ionescu reached the 20-point plateau for the third time this season.
New York scored the first 11 points of the game as Indiana didn't make its first field goal until Bria Hartley's corner 3-pointer with 5:13 remaining in the frame. It was Hartley's first action of the season as she was recovering from a hamstring injury.
The Fever started 1-for-15 shooting from the floor.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points for Indiana (3-9), which lost to Washington on Tuesday in the first of a back-to-back. Victoria Vivians added 14 points and Hartley 10.
Danielle Robinson sank a running 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer, extending Indiana’s lead to 47-40. Mitchell made three free throws at the end of the third after a questionable fourth foul on Ionescu to give Indiana a 66-65 lead.
New York announced before the game that guard Betnijah Laney underwent a successful arthroscopic partial meniscectomy on her right knee on Wednesday. She'll be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.