NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Johnson made three saves for New York City FC and Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting Kansas City in a 0-0 draw Saturday.
NYCFC (4-3-2) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-3) 11-6, with two shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.
Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the Columbus Crew and Sporting KC visits the Portland Timbers.
___
More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.