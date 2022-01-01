For the first time in two years, fireworks lit the skies above the Space Needle for New Year’s Eve.
Crowds were not permitted at Seattle Center for the New Year’s at the Needle event this year. Instead, organizers presented an augmented reality show viewable by television or streaming video to encourage viewers to watch from home.
In 2019, there were no fireworks at the Space Needle for the first time in nearly 30 years due to high winds.
In 2020, due to the pandemic, New Year’s at the Needle used sky-mapping technology and video footage to present a virtual light show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.