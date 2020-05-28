A week after state officials acknowledged potential losses of hundreds of millions of dollars from an organized fraud scheme in Washington's unemployment insurance system, the state saw a sharp decline in new claims for jobless benefits.
For the week ending May 23, Washington received 53,280 initial claims for unemployment insurance, a decrease of nearly 62% from the prior week, according to figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The decline, the state's first in three weeks, brings Washington more in line with the rest of the United States, which has seen new claims fall steadily in recent weeks. Nationally, claims decreased 13.2% last week, to 2.1 million, the Labor Department reported. The national decline is viewed by some labor experts as evidence that the job market has begun to recover following a virtual shutdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Employment Security Department (ESD) will release its own figures for weekly jobless claims later Thursday.
The fall in the number of new claims in Washington state comes as state and law enforcement officials investigate a Nigerian fraud ring that may have filed "hundreds of millions of dollars" in bogus claims for jobless benefits from the ESD.
As part of that investigation, the ESD is more closely scrutinizing claims for benefits, a move that appears to have slowed some payments for legitimate claims.
