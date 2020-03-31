Chris Hemsworth plays a black-market mercenary who takes on an international drug lord in "Extraction," from Marvel Universe filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo; and Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn star in the romantic comedy "Love Wedding Repeat" — two of the many original features debuting on Netflix in April.
Also new are the comedy "Coffee & Kareem," with Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson; thriller "Dangerous Lies," with Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher; and based-on-a-true-story drama "Sergio," with Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas.
For kids and families, there's the animated family feature "The Willoughbys," featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph; and the comedy series "Never Have I Ever," from creator Mindy Kaling. Netflix partners with WWE for the family sitcom "The Big Show Show" and feature comedy "The Main Event."
New nonfiction shows include "The Innocence Files," a limited series that follows the work of the Innocence Project, and natural-history documentary series "Absurd Planet," which spotlights some of the more unusual animals on Earth.
Streaming TV shows include the sitcom "#blackAF," with Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones; comedies "The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show" and "Middleditch & Schwartz"; and the new cooking series "Nadiya's Time to Eat." New seasons of the comedies "After Life" and "Kim's Convenience," historical drama "The Last Kingdom," Spanish crime thriller "Money Heist" and Israeli thriller "Fauda" arrive, along with the complete run of the cult comedy series "Community."
Also coming in April is a new slate of theatrical movies: "Molly's Game," with Jessica Chastain; savage satire "The Death of Stalin," with Steve Buscemi; the Coen brothers' "Hail Caesar!"; Oscar winners "The Social Network" and "The Artist"; Steven Spielberg's "Minority Report," with Tom Cruise; Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver"; and the classic spaghetti Western "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," with Clint Eastwood.
Here’s the list of what's arriving on Netflix in April, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Seasons 1-6
The Death of Stalin
Deep Impact
The Girl with All the Gifts
God's Not Dead
The Hangover
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)
Money Heist: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
StarBeam (Netflix Family)
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
The Circle Game (Netflix Original)
April 10
Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)
LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
The Main Event (Netflix Film)
Tigertail (Netflix Film)
The Trial (Netflix Original Series)
April 11
CODE 8
April 14
Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15
The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
Outer Banks (Netflix Original)
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
Jem and the Holograms
April 17
Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
#blackAF (Netflix Original)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
Sergio (Netflix Film)
Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18
The Green Hornet
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)
The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
The Vatican Tapes
April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 22
Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24
After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction (Netflix Film)
Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29
A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)
Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 30
Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)
The Victims' Game (Netflix Original)
Coming soon
ARASHI's Diary — Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary)
The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)
What's going
Leaving April 4
American Odyssey: Season 1
April 8
Movie 43
April 15
21 & Over
April 16
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
April 17
Big Fat Liar
April 19
The Longest Yard
April 24
The Ugly Truth
April 29
National Treasure
April 30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit