Charlize Theron takes the lead in "The Old Guard," an action thriller from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Cate Blanchett offers the limited series "Stateless," an Australian drama based on a true story that Blanchett co-created and stars in with Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, and Dominic West. They debut on Netflix in July.
New series arriving during the month include "Cursed," a new take on the Arthurian legend from co-creator Frank Miller, and teen fantasy series "Warrior Nun." The second season of "Umbrella Academy" also debuts, along with new seasons of "Shameless," "In the Dark" and "Norsemen."
Plus: a revival of "Unsolved Mysteries"; the limited series "Fear City: New York vs The Mafia" and "The Business of Drugs"; sports series "The Last Dance"; the horror series "Ju-On: Origins" from Japan; and the final episodes of the hit Spanish series "Cable Girls."
For younger audiences, Netflix launches "The Baby-Sitter's Club," based on the popular series of novels, and the animated spinoff series "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space," plus new seasons of "Ashley Garcia," the animated feature comedy "Animal Crackers" and "Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy."
Here’s the list of what's arriving on Netflix in July, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
July 1
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Anne Frank — Parallel Stories
The Art of War
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
A Bridge Too Far
Charlotte's Web
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
The Devil's Advocate
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
The F**k-It List
Fiddler on the Roof
The Firm
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Say I Do (Netflix Original)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
This Christmas
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
Total Recall (1990)
The Town
Trotro
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)
A Walk to Remember
Winchester
The Witches
July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Family)
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Desperados (Netflix Film)
Ju-On: Origins (Netflix Original)
Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)
Stateless (Netflix Original)
Was It Love? (Netflix Original)
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)
The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Documentary)
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)
Hello Ninja: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)
The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
The Twelve (Netflix Original)
July 14
The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)
On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)
July 15
Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)
Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)
Sunny Bunnies: Seasons 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
MILF (Netflix Film)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)
Cursed (Netflix Original)
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)
Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)
Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Signs (Netflix Original)
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)
July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix Film)
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Documentary)
July 29
The Hater (Netflix Film)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)
July 31
Get Even (Netflix Original)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)
What's going
Leaving July 4
Blue Valentine
July 5
The Fosters: Seasons 1-5
The Iron Lady
July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
47 Meters Down
July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
Forks Over Knives
July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
July 26
Country Strong
July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
July 29
The Incredibles 2
July 31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
The Edge of Seventeen
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
The Interview
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory