The new Amazon Original series "Modern Love," an anthology based on true stories from the column in The New York Times about the trials and tribulations of love and romance, debuts in October with a star-studded cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Olivia Cook, John Slattery and Andrew Scott.
"Thursday Night Football," Amazon's foray into live sporting events, returns in October along with a new season of "Goliath" and Halloween specials for the kids shows "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" and "Just Add Magic."
New films arriving in October include Tyler Perry's "Nobody’s Fool," with Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter, and the science-fiction drama "High Life," with Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche.
Older films joining the library include Steven Spielberg's "A.I. Artificial Intelligence"; "The Talented Mr. Ripley," with Matt Damon; John Woo's "Face Off"; Francis Ford Coppola's "The Cotton Club"; action classic "The Road Warrior," with Mel Gibson; "Saturday Night Fever," with John Travolta; and the classic Western "High Noon," with Gary Cooper.
Here's the calendar of announced titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in October. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1990)
The Accused (1988)
Air Force One (1997)
Astro Boy (2009)
Be Cool (2005)
Behave Yourself (1951)
Big Top Pee-wee (1988)
Bolden (2019)
Bulldog Courage (1935)
Buried Alive (1990)
Chained for Life (1952)
Chi to suna no kettô / Duel of Blood and Sand (1963)
Cloverfield (2008)
The Cotton Club (1984)
Cowboy and the Senorita (1944)
Darkness Falls (2003)
Daughter of the Tong (1939)
Days of Thunder (1990)
Dead Heat (1988)
The Deadly Companions (1961)
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2011)
Dreamcatcher (2003)
Dreaming Out Loud (1940)
Election (1999)
Event Horizon (1997)
Face Off (1997)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Get Shorty (1995)
Ghost Town (2008)
Ghost World (2001)
Glorifying the American Girl (1929)
Gothika (2003)
The Great Gabbo (1929)
Harlem Nights (1989)
Hearts in Bondage (1936)
Here's Flash Casey (1938)
Hi De Ho (1947)
High Noon (1952)
Hollywood My Home Town (1965)
Hoosiers (1986)
Hunting (2015)
Insomnia (2002)
Kalifornia (1993)
Kicking and Screaming (1995)
The Klansman (1974)
Legally Blonde (2001)
The Life of David Gale (2003)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
Matriarch (2018)
Mousehunt (1997)
Much Ado About Nothing (2012)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
No Way Out (1987)
Patriot Games (1992)
Permanent Midnight (1998)
Platoon (1986)
Platoon 4K (1986)
Play It Again, Sam (1972)
Project Nim (2011)
Regression (2015)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Setup (2011)
Stargate (1994)
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
Total Recall (1990)
Trading Mom (1994)
True Colors (1991)
True Grit (2010)
Varsity Blues (1999)
We Die Young (2019)
What Lies Beneath (2000)
Witness (1985)
You've Got Mail (1998)
October 3
High Life (2018)
Thursday Night Football: Eagles @ Packers (NFL)
October 4
Goliath: Season 3 — Amazon Original series
October 10
Thursday Night Football: Giants @ Patriots (NFL)
October 11
Costume Quest: Season 1b — Amazon Original series
October 17
Thursday Night Football: Chiefs @ Broncos (NFL)
October 18
Modern Love: Season 1 — Amazon Original series
Kill Chain (2019)
October 24
Thursday Night Football: Redskins @ Vikings (NFL)
October 25
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special — Amazon Original series
Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special — Amazon Original series
October 26
Killing Zoe (1993)
October 28
Unforgotten: Season 3
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
October 30
In Search of Greatness (2018)
October 31
Thursday Night Football: 49ers @ Cardinals (NFL)
Exact date TBD
Jestination Unknown: Season 1 — Amazon Original series
One Mic Stand: Season 1 — Amazon Original series