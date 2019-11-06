Re: “Duwamish get a little overdue respect from Landmarks Preservation Board”:
The board of directors of the Nakani Native Program, which has supported the Clear Sky Native Youth Council for years, strongly applauds the action by the Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board to recognize the sacred nature of the Licton Springs site. We are gratified by the strong emphasis on developing leadership skills and abilities among youth, and also by the recognition of the support provided by the United Native Education Alliance and the Seattle Public Library.
This is exactly the kind of work our public library should be carrying out, responding to a need that the public didn’t seem to know it had but became evident once the task was undertaken. We look forward to more coverage of such positive developments between indigenous peoples and mainstream culture.
Jonathan Betz-Zall, Seattle, secretary of the board, Nakani Native Program