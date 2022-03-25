ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — New Georgia coach Mike White has hired Akeem Miskdeen, who was on White's staff at Florida, as an assistant coach.
Miskdeen (pronounced mis-cuh-deen) was an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic for three seasons before joining White at Florida. He has coached for 13 years, including time as an assistant at Kent State and Hampton.
In announcing the hire on Friday, White said Miskdeen "is a great human being, relentless worker, good coach and recruiter but most of all a tremendous mentor to young men.”
At Florida Atlantic, Miskdeen worked with coach Dusty May, one of White's three former assistants at Florida who are Division I head coaches.
White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in Southeastern Conference games. He was hired on March 13, to replace Tom Crean, who was fired after four seasons. The Bulldogs finished 6-26 this season, including 1-17 in the SEC.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.