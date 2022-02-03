I’ve been reading about working from home.
The irony of reading Jonathan Malesic’s “The End of Burnout: Why Work Drains Us and How to Build Better Lives” (University of California Press, $28) and Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Peterson’s “Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working From Home” (Knopf, $27) — both of which resemble inspirational business self-help but are rousing arguments against the way we work now — is they stressed me out.
The way any bit of wise, difficult advice should stress you out: Now that you know what you must do, you must act.
Assuming you find the time.
What end of burnout?
“The End of Burnout” is the more invigorating of these books, a re-imagining of how we think of the fabled “dignity of work” and Plato’s “noble li,” of head-down, no-complaining labor as a primary “source of dignity, character and purpose.” Among its finest moments is a reading of “Walden” that plays down solitude to consider, in a sense, Thoreau’s quiet case for staying sane and gainfully employed. But then Malesic recognizes the trouble of walking that walk, of developing the kind of self-determination necessary to assume your time does not belong to your employer. Not even Kanye — who famously rapped “Let’s have a toast for the (expletives)/ That’ll never take work off” — slows down.
Written with the lively, lived-in confidence of a good journalist, it’s surprisingly fun, and a smart counterpoint to “Out of Office,” which itself reads like a necessary, of-the-moment dispatch from our overworked brains, which are still processing the past couple of years, struggling to make sense of an office away from the office.
Wondering if you’re alone in feeling nuts? You’re not. Have you seen the latest jobs report? More of us have chosen not to return to business as usual. The New York Times reported that even low-level grunts are becoming increasingly bold about telling off their lousy bosses. Those Chicago public school closings seem as correlated to burnout and sloppy management as they are to the pandemic and safety — or maybe vice versa? Our rash of quitting has even acquired a well-known moniker, the Great Resignation.
Out of office, on the hook
Pandemic or not, read “Out of Office” and realize: It was all bound to happen.
Warzel and Peterson are particularly good on the Orwellian language that chips away at goodwill. They don’t knock companies that call their employees “family” — a business should aspire to a loving, supportive culture — but “you already have a family … and when a company uses that rhetoric, it is reframing a transactional relationship as an emotional one.”
They devote a full chapter to the grand joke of “flextime” and hallowed “flexible” work environments, and though there’s nothing here many of us don’t know — “If a company doesn’t have enough employees to absorb the labor of someone taking time off … you’ll end up in a stew of resentment and overwork” — it’s nice to see it spelled out, as well as given a history, real examples and even future scenarios. All of which are the real strengths of “Out of Office.”
As with “End of Burnout,” written by a journalist more interested in ideas than business book manifestos, “Out of Office” is the work of journalists who specialize in culture, not optimizing, pivoting or thinking out of the box.
They don’t dwell on best practices, scale upward, circle back or drill down.
They pull ideas apart. They don’t seek easy solutions to the evolving work-at-home conundrum, but dig into experiments, studies and interviews, highlighting promise and problems in equal measure.
There’s evidence that working from home has been a boon for Black women, that studies have found they flourish outside of workplaces where they “often grappled with internalized pressure to groom and conduct themselves as exemplars.” On the other hand, there’s worries of surveillance and a lack of community.
The more things change, the more they stay the same?
I’m not a fan of business books. They hold a prominent, annoying place on airport bookshelves, their covers pale and impenetrable, their titles interchangeable and prescriptive. Back in the days of traveling daily into downtown Chicago, these books were so dog-eared and underlined beneath arms of fellow commuters, I sometimes wondered if they were reading treatises on productivity or how to win friends and influence people in a cult.
“Out of Office” and “The End of Burnout” are not business books in the traditional sense, but you can tell their authors suffered those books, along with books on the decline of once-confident businesses. Hubris and history, among workers and bosses alike, receive context here, again and again. The 1950s Organization Man, who lived in the office, was “lulled by paternalistic companies, only to be betrayed by them the moment times got tough.” Malesic notes early cries of burnout in the work of Graham Greene and Bob Dylan.
None of this is new.
It’s just closer now, on your iPhone, feet from your bed. Do more with less. Lose yourself in work. Drink plenty of fluids. Take that flextime. Limit yourself to one bagel. After all, they’re not free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.