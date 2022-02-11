LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — New Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus finalized his staff by hiring three more assistants Friday.
The Bears added former NFL linebacker Carlos Polk as assistant special teams coach, assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds and coaching assistant Kevin Koch.
Polk, a Rockford, Illinois, native, had a similar job with Jacksonville this past season. He has 11 years of NFL coaching experience and 12 overall. A linebacker, Polk played seven seasons for San Diego (2001-07) and Dallas (2008) after starring at Nebraska.
Hinds was defensive coordinator at Western Carolina in 2021 after spending the previous two years as Central Michigan's defensive line coach.
Koch spent the past five seasons on Pat Fitzgerald's staff at Northwestern as a defensive graduate assistant and then a defensive quality control analyst. A product of suburban Elmhurst, Illinois, he played quarterback at College of DuPage and at Minnesota State Moorhead.
The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 season and replaced them with longtime Kansas City Chiefs executive Ryan Poles and Eberflus, who's leading an NFL team for the first time after spending the past four years as Indianapolis' defensive coordinator.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.