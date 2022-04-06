Re: “Sea-Tac is adapting, but we need a new airport” [March 30, Opinion]:
As a member of the so-called “Flight Plan” task force examining Puget Sound airport capacity in the early ’90s, I can confidently state that it’s nearly impossible, politically and otherwise, to site a major new airport in the region.
On the other hand, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport now has three runways and Boeing Field could be repurposed to handle all or most commuter flights, especially if there were a quick and convenient shuttle (train, aerial tram or secure bus) “inside security to inside security” between the airports, in effect making the two facilities one four-runway airport.
That, along with the development of Paine Field as a regional airport, could presumably handle our commercial aviation needs for a considerable time in the future.
Donald Padelford, Seattle
