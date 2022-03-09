LAS VEGAS (AP) — Grant Sherfield had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Nevada defeated New Mexico 79-72 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 14 points for Nevada (13-17). Warren Washington added 11 points and eight rebounds. Will Baker had 10 points.
Jaelen House had 19 points and seven assists for the Lobos (13-19). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 15 points and Javonte Johnson had 14 points.
