NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday, leaving the Brooklyn Nets without one of the NBA's best 3-point shooters.
Harris was hurt Nov. 14 at Oklahoma City and has missed the past six games. The procedure in New York was to remove a loose body in his ankle.
The Nets said they would provide updates on his return as appropriate.
Harris is second in the league in 3-point shooting at 46.6% and averaging 11.3 points in 14 games. The swingman led the league in 3-point percentage in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.