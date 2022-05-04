NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will have surgery to alleviate pain in his back caused by a herniated disk, the Brooklyn Nets said Wednesday.
The procedure will be done Thursday. The Nets said it was decided upon after consultation with multiple back specialists.
Simmons sat out this entire season. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft didn't play in Philadelphia after requesting a trade, citing mental health concerns. After he was dealt to Brooklyn in February in a deal for James Harden, he was bothered by the back while trying to rebuild his conditioning.
The Nets originally said he had back spasms but later said the problem was a herniated disk. Simmons eventually resumed workouts and hoped to make his debut during the playoffs, but that plan was scrapped when he experienced more pain.
Simmons will have a microdiscectomy, in which a small fragment of the disk is removed.
The Nets said further updates will be provided after the procedure.
