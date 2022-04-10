NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract Sunday, making him eligible to play in the postseason.
The second-round pick from Pepperdine had been on a two-way contract, which meant he couldn't play beginning next week. But the Nets changed that on the final day of the regular season.
The 6-foot-8 forward has played in 47 games, starting 22, and averaged 5.8 points. He has become a regular member of the rotation, playing about 20 minutes per game.
The Nets made room on the roster for the move by waiving veteran James Johnson on Thursday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.