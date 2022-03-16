NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons had an epidural this week that the Brooklyn Nets hope will help improve his back pain so he can play sometime this season.
Coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Simmons had the injection while the Nets were in Orlando, where they beat the Magic on Tuesday night. Nash said the goal of the procedure was to relieve some of the irritation and accelerate Simmons' recovery.
Simmons' back began bothering him as he tried to build up his conditioning after joining the Nets in February. He had been sitting out all season before the Philadelphia 76ers traded the former No. 1 pick to Brooklyn in a swap for James Harden.
Nash said the Nets will see how Simmons responds to the epidural before making a plan for the next steps in his rehab. He added that the Nets still expect Simmons back at some point, with the last game of the regular season scheduled for April 10.
