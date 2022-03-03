NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris will have more surgery on his left ankle and miss the remainder of the season.
Harris had surgery on the ankle Nov. 29 and has missed the last 49 games. Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Thursday that Harris would need an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks.
That means the Nets will finish the season without one of the best outside shooters in the NBA. Harris led the league in 3-point percentage last season and in 2018-19. He is one of only five players to top the league in that category multiple times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.