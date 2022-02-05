KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Kansas City beat Western Illinois 91-82 on Saturday night.
Arkel Lamar had 15 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (15-9, 8-4 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Anderson Kopp added 14 points. Evan Gilyard II had 12 points.
Luka Barisic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Leathernecks (14-10, 5-7). Trenton Massner added 16 points and six rebounds. Colton Sandage had 14 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.