ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — made a layup as time expired to lift Creighton to a 66-64 win over Southern Illinois in the third-place game at the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Monday night.
After Southern Illinois' Marcus Domask made a jumper to the tie the game with 8 seconds remaining, Creighton called timeout. The Bluejays then inbounded to Nembhard, who drove the length of the court and hit a contested layup over J.D. Muila.
Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and five blocks to lead the Bluejays.
Ryan Hawkins had 13 points for Creighton (5-1). Nembhard finished with 12 points.
Lance Jones had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis (2-3). Domask added 14 points. Kyler Filewich had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
