GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grant Nelson posted 17 points and seven rebounds as North Dakota State routed North Dakota 79-53 on Saturday.
Tyree Eady had 10 points for North Dakota State (21-9, 13-5 Summit League). Rocky Kreuser added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jarius Cook also had 10 points.
Ethan Igbanugo had 16 points for the Fighting Hawks (6-25, 2-16), whose losing streak reached five games. Paul Bruns added 11 points. Brady Danielson had 10 points.
The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 86-76 on Dec. 22.
