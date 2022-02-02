EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Marek Nelson had a career-high 30 points plus 10 rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley got past Lamar 93-79 on Wednesday night.
Nelson shot 13 for 17 from the field.
Justin Johnson had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (7-15, 2-8 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Xavier Johnson tied a season high with 22 points and had seven assists. Mike Adewunmi had 13 points and eight rebounds. Ricky Nelson had a career-high 14 assists plus 2 points.
The 93 points were a season best for Texas Rio Grande Valley, which also registered a season-high 24 assists.
C.J. Roberts scored a career-high 26 points for the Cardinals (2-20, 0-9), who have now lost 13 straight games. Lincoln Smith added 18 points and seven rebounds. Kasen Harrison had 13 points.
