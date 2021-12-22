FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Grant Nelson had a career-high 24 points as North Dakota State topped North Dakota 86-76 on Wednesday night in the Summit League opener for the two teams.
Tyree Eady had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (9-4), which won its fourth straight. Sam Griesel added 14 points and eight rebounds. Boden Skunberg had 14 points.
Paul Bruns scored a season-high 27 points and had 11 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-10).
Tsotne Tsartsidze added 18 points and seven rebounds. Matt Norman had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.