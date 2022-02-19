LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love has been suspended with pay, the athletic department announced Saturday.
No reason for the suspension was given in a two-sentence statement. The athletic department said it was a personnel matter and there would be no further comment.
Love is in his sixth season at Nebraska under coach Amy Williams. He previously worked on Williams' staff at South Dakota.
Love was not on the bench for Nebraska's game at Penn State on Thursday. The Cornhuskers (19-7, 8-7) are in seventh place in the Big Ten and host Minnesota on Sunday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.