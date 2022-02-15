PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Chika Nduka recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Portland to an 84-39 win over Bushnell on Tuesday night.
Kristian Sjolund had 11 points for Portland (14-12). Tyler Robertson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Nikola Milosevic had seven rebounds. Portland posted a season-high 60 rebounds.
Stevie Schlabach had 15 points for the Beacons.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.