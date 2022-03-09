ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 20 points as Saint Peter's topped Fairfield 77-63 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.
Daryl Banks III had 14 points for the Peacocks (17-11). Fousseyni Drame added 10 points.
Second-seeded Saint Peter's dominated the first half and led 44-19 at intermission.
Taj Benning had 19 points for the seventh-seeded Stags (15-18). Supreme Cook added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Saint Peter's advances to Friday's semifinal round where it will face the winner of Thursday's match-up between 11th-seeded Quinnipiac and No. 3 seed Siena.
