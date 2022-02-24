RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has reached a new contract agreement with football coach Dave Doeren that runs through 2026 and pays $5 million per year.
The school announced the deal Thursday, as well as new deals for all 10 assistant coaches. It follows the Wolfpack’s 9-3 season, marking the fourth time in five seasons the program won at least eight games.
Doeren's deal includes $2.5 million in salary and another $2.5 million in additional compensation annually, as well as performance bonuses. The school's board of trustees and UNC system's board of governors both approved the deal in recent days.
Doeren is entering his 10th season in Raleigh as the second-winningest coach in program history at 64-49, including becoming bowl eligible in seven of the past eight seasons. He is the only coach to have three nine-win seasons at a program that has reached double-digit wins only once, in 2002.
N.C. State returns quarterback Devin Leary and a veteran defense for the 2022 season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.