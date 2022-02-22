SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At least one Blackhawk helicopter crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning during a Utah National Guard training exercise.
Two helicopters were involved in the accident near Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt, the National Guard said in a post on Twitter. Both UH-60 helicopters were damaged.
Shortly after the crash near the Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area was closed to skiing, as well as a lift and a tram.
Police are responding to the site about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City. Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake did not immediately have additional details.
The Utah National Guard is also investigating.
