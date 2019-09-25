Re: “False prophets, false promises and the national debt”:
I don’t think the debt is our biggest, most pressing problem now. It’s something we’ll need to deal with, but I don’t think it should be a major talking point in the 2020 presidential campaign.
When it is discussed, though, I think the Democrats should make three points: It’s caused by the huge tax cut the Republicans passed for the rich and the corporations; it should not lead to cuts in social programs; and the tax cuts should be repealed in the next administration.
Arthur Hopkins, Federal Way