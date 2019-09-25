The national debt is more than an embarrassment. It is a threat to our security.
It reflects our lack of planning, discipline, execution and oversight. Our leaders have failed to prioritize and have set a poor example of fiscal responsibility.
Is it any surprise that most Americans live well beyond their means?
This huge and continually growing issue should factor in the elections from the top on down.
The problem is that too much money is being made off of the way we currently run our country and not enough leaders or voters really seem to care.
David Loring, Seattle