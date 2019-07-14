If Natasha Howard was distracted, you certainly could not tell by how she began Sunday's basketball game.
Howard, the Seattle Storm All-Star forward, scored 10 of her team's first 20 points, one day after her wife, Jacqueline Howard, made domestic-abuse allegations against her via Twitter.
Howard helped the Storm start fast, and Seattle led from start to finish in a 78-69 victory over the New York Liberty at Alaska Airlines, giving the team back-to-back victories after losing three straight home games.
Howard's three-pointer gave Seattle a 20-8 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter, then raced down the court to make a steal under the New York basket, eliciting one of the loudest cheers of the night.
The early hole was too much for the Liberty to overcome.
The Storm (10-8) built a 41-21 lead late in the second quarter before the Liberty went on a 9-2 run to make it 43-30 at halftime.
Howard finished with 14 points for the Storm, which ended any remaining suspense with a 16-0 run to go ahead 64-37 with 1:31 left in the third quarter.
Seattle led by 20 midway through the fourth quarter before New York finished on a 15-4 run to make the final score more respectable.
Crystal Langhorne came off the bench to score 19 for the Storm. She was 4 of 6 on three-point attempts.
Kia Nurse scored 19 to lead the Liberty (7-10). Tina Charles, the Liberty's leading scorer at 18.4 points a game entering Sunday, was held to nine points on 2-of-15 shooting from the field.
Notes
- Howard was not made available for comment on the allegations before the game, and the team said she would not comment on them after as well. The Storm said Saturday that it would not suspend Howard, but said that it was looking into the allegations.
- Before and during the game, the Storm honored assistant coach Noelle Quinn, who was a guard for Seattle on last year's title team. She retired as a player in February after 12 seasons in the WNBA and joined the Seattle coaching staff. She played four seasons for the Storm (2013-14, 2017-18).