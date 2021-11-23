NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his second goal of the game in the 74th minute and Nashville beat Orlando 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Nashville will play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Mukhtar, who has 18 goals on the season, has scored three goals in four playoff appearances.
Mukhtar was left alone along the right side and he cut back at the top of the 18-yard box past several defenders to get an open shooting lane for Nashville's first lead.
Jhonder Cádiz capped the scoring with a stoppage-time goal.
Daryl Dike headed in a corner kick for Orlando in the 14th minute as Nashville allowed a goal in the opening 20 minutes for the fifth straight match. Mukhtar tied it in the 21st on a deflected shot from distance.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.