Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday and charged with driving under the influence in California, booking records show.
The arrest was made in Napa County, Calif., and the 82-year-old Paul was booked early Sunday morning.
He was hit with two misdemeanor counts, and bail was set at $5,000.
Paul, a San Francisco-born businessman who received an MBA degree from New York University, married Nancy Pelosi in 1963.
His arrest was first reported Sunday by TMZ.
------
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.