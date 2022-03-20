HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Darlington Nagbe scored the tying goal for the Columbus Crew in a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.
Nagbe’s game-tying goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the Crew (2-0-2).
The Red Bulls and the Crew each had nine shots. The Red Bulls had two shots on goal and the Crew had four.
Carlos Miguel saved three of the four shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Eloy Room had two saves for the Crew.
Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the New England Revolution and the Crew host Nashville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
