NEW YORK (AP) — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra, is taking a four-week sabbatical from conducting starting Dec. 19 after a busy autumn and ahead of a challenging second half of the season.
The Met said Monday the 46-year-old had withdrawn from a run of Mozart's “Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)” scheduled from Jan. 8-28 and April 2-16 and will be replaced by Daniele Rustioni and James Gaffigan.
Nézet-Séguin led the Met premieres of Terence Blanchard's “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” in September and of Matthew Aucoin's “Eurydice” last week. He is to conduct the Met's first performances of Verdi's “Don Carlos” in French starting Feb. 28 and the world premiere of Kevin Puts' “The Hours” with soprano Renée Fleming and the Philadelphia Orchestra on March 18.
“This short break will allow time for me to reenergize as we return in the new year,” Nézet-Séguin said in a statement. "I look forward to returning to the Met in February for our new production of Verdi’s 'Don Carlos.'”
Rustioni is principal conductor of the Opéra National de Lyon in France and already was scheduled to conduct the Met’s new Bart Sher staging for Verdi’s “Rigoletto” starting Dec. 31. Gaffigan is music director of Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain.
Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard will replace Anna Stéphany as Cherubino in the January performances of “Figaro.”
Gaffigan is conducting Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” at the Met starting March 25.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.