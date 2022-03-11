BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Daylen Kountz had a career-high 36 points as Northern Colorado got past Portland State 86-79 in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Friday night.
Kountz shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and shot 10 for 11 from the line. He added seven rebounds.
Dalton Knecht had 17 points for Northern Colorado (20-14). Kur Jongkuch added eight rebounds. Bodie Hume had 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Michael Carter III scored a season-high 22 points for the Vikings (14-17). Damion Squire added 14 points. Khalid Thomas had 13 points.
