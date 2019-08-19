HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 21-year-old inmate in Pennsylvania who died under mysterious circumstances after a few days in custody is pushing for answers seven weeks after his death.
Ty'rique (ty-REEK') Riley had lacerations and bruises all over his body, along with missing teeth and failing kidneys, when he was brought to the hospital from jail on June 26.
The coroner has yet to rule on a cause of death.
Authorities have said that Riley struggled with guards at Dauphin (DAW'-fin) County Prison and became unresponsive after he was placed in a restraint chair.
That's a device used to immobilize prisoners at risk of hurting themselves or others.
County officials say they don't tolerate excessive use of force.