COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Willis delivered a four-save shutout while Alex Muyl scored a pivotal goal in Nashville’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
Muyl’s game-winner came in the 28th minute to seal the win for Nashville (2-2-1). Taylor Washington got an assist on the goal.
The Crew (2-1-2) outshot Nashville 8-5, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.
Willis saved all four shots he faced for Nashville. Eloy Room saved two of the three shots he faced for the Crew.
These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Nashville visiting Sporting Kansas City while the Crew visit the Philadelphia Union.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.