NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 20 points as Belmont won its ninth straight game, routing Eastern Illinois 81-57 on Thursday night.
Muszynski shot 10 for 12 from the floor. He added four blocks.
Ben Sheppard had 16 points for Belmont (23-5, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 11 assists and six rebounds. JaCobi Wood had seven rebounds.
Kashawn Charles had 15 points for the Panthers (5-22, 3-11). Sammy Friday IV added 13 points.
The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Belmont defeated Eastern Illinois 90-56 on Jan. 24.
