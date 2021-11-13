WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw all four of his touchdown passes in the first half and Monmouth beat Robert Morris 44-7 on Saturday.
Robert Morris took its opening drive and marched 55 yards in five plays and scored in a little more than two minutes, capped by George Martin's 18-yard scoring pass to Demonte Martin for a 7-0 lead.
The Hawks (6-3, 5-0 Big South Conference) scored five touchdowns over their next six drives and on their final drive of the first half got a field goal for a 38-7 lead. On those six scoring drives, Monmouth generated 377 yards of offense in 39 plays.
Jaden Shirden's 75-yard touchdown run knotted it at 7. Muskett threw for scores of 19, 9, 30 and 14 yards to Zach Tredway, Gene Scott, Ezrah Archie and Terrance Greene Jr.
Martin threw for 123 yards for Robert Morris (3-5, 2-3).
