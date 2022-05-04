SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police were investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri.
The discovery was made Sunday near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Springfield.
The mushroom hunters were using a long branch to determine the well's depth when "what appeared to be a human body emerged," the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Authorities removed the body Monday, drained the well and searched the bottom for evidence, officials said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to try to determine a cause of death and the person’s identity.
