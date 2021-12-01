EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi topped UT Rio Grande Valley 83-77 on Wednesday night.
Mushila hit 14 of 17 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (6-1), who won their fifth straight game. Myles Smith had 16 points and Terrion Murdix scored 14. Simeon Fryer had seven rebounds.
Justin Johnson had 33 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (4-4). He also had seven turnovers. Marek Nelson added 13 points. RayQuan Taylor had eight rebounds.
