STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Max Murrell scored a career-high 18 points and Stanford pulled away midway through the second half to beat North Carolina A&T 79-65 on Tuesday night.
Murrell was 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and made four of Stanford's eight 3-pointers. Harrison Ingram added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (4-2).
David Beatty made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead North Carolina A&T (1-5).
The Cardinal took the lead for good three minutes into the game and built a 35-26 halftime lead. The Aggies cut the deficit to 53-49 with 10:20 to play. The Cardinal answered with a 18-2 run, capped by Murrell's 3-pointer, and led 71-51.
Murrell had 12 points and Ingram added 10 as the Cardinal shot 55% (16 of 29) in the second half.
The Cardinal, who rebounded from a 38-point loss to Baylor, open their Pac-12 Conference schedule at Colorado on Sunday. The Aggies travel to Destin, Florida to face Samford in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.